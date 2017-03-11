LAHORE-After the success of their 2016 unstitched collection, Beechtree launched their much awaited unstitched spring summer collection 2017 along with their Matiari Collection in the heart of Lahore at HKB store in Liberty Market.

The launch was an astounding success with people attending from a varied backgrounds including media personalities, socialites, bloggers, models, journalists and dignitaries; Both the Matiari and unstitched collection was very well received and appreciated by those who attended.

Beechtree is the brain child of Shehryar Buksh, of HKB Stores, who foresaw the need of an affordable label for a wider customer base. Managed by Kehkashan Raza a seasoned textile professional and a visionary, Beechtree has grown tremendously over the past 6 years with nine outlets in all the major cities of Pakistan, making it an easy on the pocket brand for everyone.

Beechtree Spring Summer 2017 Unstitched Collection takes its inspiration mainly by old age stories and intricate motifs from both the east and the west. Shot at the historic location of Gulabi Bagh, the frescos and kashi kari embellishing the architecture and paying a tribute to the women of stature in the Mughal era. Merging the iconography of Begumpura with inspirations from Paris and chinoiserie, the forty print collections is the juxtaposition of colours and patterns and a treat to eyes.

Speaking about their Spring Summer collection Kehkashan Raza the Ceo of Beechtree said I have focused on an aesthetic that is feminine and sophisticated with a signature look that is simple yet beautiful.

“The silhouette for SS17 collection is a perfect balance between effortless elegance and modernity. Beechtree Spring 2017 Unstitched Collection is a blend of tradition with a twist of freshness that serenades beauty in all its forms; architecture rose frescos, gardens and pastel,” he said.