Lahore-Coronation made its debut with a fan-faired launch event yesterday in PDFC Mall one .The event was attended by socialites and media personal alike and the collection was loved by all.

The collection primarily housed Luxury pret in pure fabrics, adorned with gilded embellishments and embroideries.

The Success in the Pret collection paved ways for Coronation’s current on the Market. The summery flowery prints, the beautiful hues of flora, the fusion of architectural elements and ethnic patterns made way onto the designer’s canvas to create breathtaking prints for ‘The Queen’s Wanderlust’, a journey through the lands of pure. Purity, as well redefines it in the blooming Gardens of Eden, the Grandeur of Mughal Era, the austerity of the Renaissance, and its rich Baroque symbolism. Intricate embroideries and styling in-line with the current trends have therefore landed Coronation in racks at leading retailers near you, making it accessible to you. Talking to Nation Head of Coronation Saad Rana said that we are absolutely delighted to bring to you this spring/Summer’s Lawn collection.

“The new collection evokes a range of creative and eclectic designs, aiming to provide fans with a diverse, sub-cultural collection to choose from ensuring there will be something in store for everyone,” he said.