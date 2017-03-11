HOLLYWOOD-LOS ANGELES-Actress Dakota Johnson is making her feature production debut on a movie about Carrie Buck’s historical US Supreme Court case in 1927. The Fifty Shades of Grey star will portray Buck in Unfit, which will be based on Adam Cohen’s 2016 book Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck. Johnson will also serve as an executive producer under her Silhouette Productions company, alongside Brett Ratner. Buck went before the US Supreme Court in 1927 to fight against laws that legalised the sterilisation of “unfit” citizens, including those who suffered from intellectual disabilities. Buck, who was sterilised at the age of 18, was unsuccessful in fighting the Buck v. Bell case. She passed away in 1983 at the age of 76. “Like many, I was not privy to this shocking and fascinating moment in American history,” Johnson says. “I quickly became obsessed with the prospect of shedding light on the massive misstep in American justice. “Carrie Buck’s story is poignant and galvanising, and certain aspects are unnervingly congruent with the relationship between the government and women today. It is an important story that... I am honoured and eager to tell.”