This poor professor just got the dose of a lifetime. Remember folks! Never ever let your children storm into your room while you are on a live television.

Professor Robert Kelly was a guest on the BBC Friday to discuss the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. The expert on South Korea was in the middle of a live interview when all of a sudden a little girl came hoping into room.

The professor at first appeared not to be distracted and tried to handle the situation gently. While he was in the middle of that a toddler slammed the door with his baby bouncer. But that is not even the funniest part.

After a few amusing moments, a woman comes in and desperately herds them away. Thus concludes the most entertaining interview ever to be broadcast on the subject of South Korean impeachment.