LONDON- Naomi Campbell blocks out internet trolls, and insists no one can make her feel bad about herself. The 46-year-old model is one of the biggest names in the industry having rose to success in the 1980s alongside catwalk stars such as Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. Over time the industry has changed, with the internet now playing a big part in fashion now, though Naomi knows better than to take on board the negative comments.

“I don’t read commentary online, erase and block, erase and block, they don’t know what you’re going through,” she told People Now. “I mean if I gained a little weight, if I lost a little weight, that’s something I never really got into.

“No one could ever say anything to make me feel bad about myself. I think that’s a really sensitive subject to go into, you can hurt someone deeply without knowing it, and you shouldn’t go there, you really shouldn’t.”

Naomi also touched upon the newest generation of supermodels, many of whom have social media to thank for being discovered. Some of the new faces are no strangers to the business as their mothers are experts on walking the runway and working the cameras, and Burberry beauty Naomi enjoys seeing fashion become a family enterprise.

“I love seeing the daughters! I think Kaia Gerber is stunning. Cindy (Crawford)’s daughter is absolutely stunning. So is Iman’s daughter, absolutely stunning,” she smiled.

Another name which popped up was Kendall Jenner, daughter of reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner and former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce before she came out as a trans woman in 2015. Naomi describes the 21-year-old as a “very well-mannered girl” who is quiet and polite on set.