Los Angeles-Russell Crowe has admitted he is a fan of ‘Human’ hitmaker Rag’n’Bone Man, and has urged his Twitter followers to check him out. The ‘Robin Hood’ actor took to Twitter on Friday to share his love for the 32-year-old musician, saying that anyone who hadn’t listened to the star’s album ‘Human’ couldn’t be having ‘’as cool’’ a day as the Hollywood star himself.

He wrote on the social media site: ‘’haven’t listened to @RagNBoneManUK album Human today ?... well, your day is just not as cool as mine. Accept that fate... or listen now. TML (sic)’’

‘The Nice Guys’ star, 52, went on to share a video link to the singer’s hit single - also entitled ‘Human’ - in an attempt to entice his 2.49 million followers to check out the rising star for themselves. The tweets come after Russell retweeted a promotional tweet from the Twitter account for late night talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, which said the ‘Skin’ singer would be performing music Thursday night’s episode. Meanwhile, Rag’n’Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - admitted he has no interest in becoming famous and wishes he could ‘’erase’’ the celebrity aspect of his job. Speaking previously about fame, he said: In fact, I don’t really want it. If I could erase that side of it, then that’d be cool, but ... I think you can’t concern yourself with the fame thing, or with what people say about you.