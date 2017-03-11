LOS ANGELES-A man named Mohammed Jaffar has been arrested for allegedly stalking Taylor Swift at her Tribeca home for three months. Mohammed Jaffar was arrested on March 6 for stalking and burglary after having allegedly tailed the ‘Bad Blood’ hitmaker for months, according to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column.

The publication reports that Mohammed, 29, had been lingering around her home in Tribeca, New York City, for the past three months in order to land a face-to-face meeting with the blonde beauty.

According to court papers obtained by Page Six, Mohammed started his campaign in December when he arrived at her home and asked for a meeting with Taylor, 27, before being turned away.

He then allegedly turned up to her building four more times in the space of two months, with the most recent visit taking place on February 15.

Documents also claim that on one visit to the ‘Shake It Off’ singer’s home, Mohammed rang the doorbell to the building for ‘’an hour straight’’ in an attempt to get her attention. When no-one answered, the documents allege he returned the next day to try again, this time ringing for approximately 45 minutes.

On February 6, Page Six alleges Mohammed managed to find his way into Taylor’s apartment building, and was captured on CCTV footage lingering in the hallway outside her penthouse apartment door.