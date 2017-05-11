MADRID-DJ Robert Miles, known worldwide for his millionselling dreamhouse track “Children”, has died aged just 47 after a monthslong battle with cancer, the online radio he founded said Wednesday. “Robert passed away peacefully last night after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic cancer over the last 9 months,” OpenLab, which also broadcasts on traditional airwaves in the Balearic islands of Ibiza and Formentera, said on its Facebook page. “Throughout it he was strong, determined, incredibly brave and did everything he could to fight this horrendous disease,” it said. “Robert was more than just an artist, he was a pioneer, a creator, an inspiration, a son, a father, our friend.” Spanish media reported he had died in Ibiza where he lived. The Italian producer and composer, whose real name was Roberto Concina, began his career DJing in clubs and on the radio in northern Italy before being catapulted to worldwide fame in the 1990s with “Children” for which he won a Brit award. He later collaborated with other famous artists such as Nitin Sawhney, and worked on projects including the music of the film “The Bourne Identity” starring Matt Damon.

He also founded OpenLab, an online radio station that broadcasts alternative, electronic and experimental music, and that has morphed into an online community that also showcases cuttingedge visuals.