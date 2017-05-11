LOSANGELES:- ‘Taken’ actor Liam Neeson has been cast to star in a new independent thriller ‘Retribution’ by StudioCanal. Liam Neeson will star in new independent thriller ‘Retribution’. The ‘Taken’ actor will be starring in the thriller as a Wall Street executive who is told by an anonymous caller that bombs are in his car and he has to follow a series of instructions or they will explode. But the situation also includes his family who are in the car with him. Neeson is not shy from taking on thrillers after taking on the role of Bryan Mills in all three ‘Taken’ movies as well as being the villain in Christopher Nolan in ‘Batman Begins’.



Described as a newer version of ‘Speed’ the movie is a remake of the Spanish film ‘El Desconocido’ which starred Luis Toser who was nominated for eight Goya Awards. Vaca Films, who made the original film, will be executive producers according to Deadline along with Atresmedia Cine. Chris Salmanpour and Andrew Baldwin are reported to be writing the script with Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman producing under StudioCanal. ‘Retribution’ will be the fourth collaboration for Neeson, 64, and StudioCanal following successful movies including ‘Unknown’, ‘NonStop’ and ‘The Commuter’ all directed by Jaume ColletSerra. ‘The Commuter’, which is the next thriller Neeson will star in, is scheduled for release in January and will star Patrick Wilson and Sam Neill which follows Michael who is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. No director has yet been revealed to be helming ‘Retribution’ and Collet Serra has announced he will not be directing this one. Deadline report shooting of ‘Retribution’ is expected to start in the autumn this year.