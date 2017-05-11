LOSANGELES-Academy Awardwinning filmmaker Steve McQueen is to direct a documentary about the life of Tupac Shakur.

McQueen, who won an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, has been signed up to make the film by the late hiphop star’s family.

Shakur, who was murdered in 1996, had only a fiveyear career but has sold more than 75 million records and acquired a hero status. “I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist,” McQueen said. “I attended NYU film school in 1993 and can remember the unfolding hiphop world and mine overlapping with Tupac’s through a mutual friend in a small way,” McQueen added.

“Few, if any shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man.” Shakur’s aunt, Gloria Cox, will oversee the film as executive producer and the film is being made with the support of Amaru Entertainment, set up by the rapper’s mother to release her son’s posthumous projects.