LOS ANGELES-The first full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi does its job brilliantly - it teases galaxy-rattling plot lines while leaving you unsure about whether what you think will happen is what is actually going to happen. On top of that, there are the “oohs” of spectacular battle scenes combined with the “ahhs” of some new cute fluffy creatures.

We also see Carrie Fisher in some of her final shots as General Leia, filmed before her death last Christmas.

Above all, it raises some big questions about what might unfold in the Star Wars universe. These might be spoilers. They might not. We’re not sure yet. It feels like that #TheLastJedi trailer was cut to make me *think* I’ve seen major plot points...at least I hope that’s what’s going on...

Will Rey go to the Dark Side?

“When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power. And beyond that... something truly special.”

Those are the opening, growling words from Snoke, Andy Serkis’s Supreme Leader of the First Order, who we see properly for the first time.

Is he talking about Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who is in some of the opening shots? Or is he actually talking about Rey (Daisy Ridley), who the trailer then cuts to?

She’s seen learning to harness the Force on Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) island retreat.

“I’ve seen this raw strength only once before,” he intones, looking pretty petrified, apparently comparing Rey to Ren. “It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

At the end of the trailer, we see Snoke apparently torturing Rey before she says: “I need someone to show me my place in all this.”

It looks like she’s talking to Ren. He offers his hand. Clever trailer editing? Or do they really join forces?

The Porg is the furry creature we see riding with Chewbacca in the Millennium Falcon, and which looks like a cross between a baby penguin and a guinea pig, with an added fish’s mouth and golf ball eyes.

It squawks in fear at something. Perhaps if you were used to a life of crashing waves, being chased through space by TIE fighters would do that to you.

The Porg will undoubtedly be this year’s must-have fluffy toy. Or if they don’t take your fancy, there are always the pointy-eared white ice fox things that are seen later.