LAHORE-Pakistan’s premium ice cream brand, synonymous with chocolate and fashion hosted their annual big event of the year last night in Lahore: The Magnum Chocolate Party presented ‘A Chocolate Affair’.

The affair took place on yesterday and brought to Pakistan, for the first time ever, the globally celebrated and award winning chocolate artiste, chocolatier Paul Joachim, more popularly known as The Chocolate Genius.

The Chocolate Genius created bespoke pieces specifically for this show. Further, at ‘A Chocolate Affair’, The Chocolate Genius collaborated with ace designer and master of theatrics, Ali Xeeshan for a first of its kind fashion and chocolate inspired installation featuring a dress sculpted and embellished entirely out of chocolate. By creating innovative and disruptive content each year the platform has formed a legacy where the soiree is one of the most awaited events of the social calendar.

The star studded event started with the power pack performance of Meesha Shafi as the muse for the evening whose performance brought together art, technology and fashion as projections appeared across Meesha’s bespoke House of Kamiar Rokni dress while she performed.

In terms of fashion showcases, master design houseÉlan helmed by Khadijah Shah, designer Munib Nawaz and HussainRehar, presented statement capsule collections. In attendance for the evenings were superstars Ali Zafar and Shaan Shahid, Imran Qureshi and Aisha Khalid, artists extraordinaire; acclaimed musicians Jimmy Khan, Ali Hamza and Ali Sethi,emerging force DanyalZafar, fashion powerhouses Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Maheen Kardar Ali and FaryalAftab of Muse, veteran actor Simi Raheal and Ushna Shah.