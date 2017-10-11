LOS ANGELES:-Eminem is reportedly set to release new music this year, and is believed to drop his album next month to rival Taylor Swift. The 44-year-old rapper is believed to be working on new tracks, and is believed to be releasing his ninth studio album in November this year, MTV Online has reported. And it is believed the ‘Love The Way You Lie’ hitmaker will be dropping his LP shortly after Taylor Swift releases her full album titled ‘Reputation’ in the upcoming weeks, which means they will both be vying for the hot spot in the charts.