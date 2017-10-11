Lahore-The Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has once again proved that there is nothing that she can’t do by singing her ever first official duet ‘O Rangreza’ alongside Sahir Ali Bhagga. The track was originally performed by Sahir Ali Bhagga alone.

Sajal sang a rendition for her latest drama serial O Rangreza in which another rising star Bilal Abbas Khan is her co-star.

The Gul-e-Rana star’s rich and bewitching voice has vowed the Pakistani audience and we are hoping she will further continue her singing career and make us feel proud. The video song has received more than 150,000 views on Youtube until now. The actress recently made her first ever Bollywood debut in MOM, starring Adnan Siddiqui, Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui which also received a positive feedback from the audience.