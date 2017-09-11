Well, well, well.

A(n accidental?) leak of iOS 11 made its way onto Reddit on Friday, and there was all sorts of juicy tidbits. All of this is obviously prefaced with the fact that it's a leak, but it WAS on Apple's website under a secret URL and all the top tech blogs are reporting it, so there seems to be some very real validation. Let's dive in!

There probably won't be a 7S line of iPhones. It looks like we're skipping straight to iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. The X is supposed to be the one with facial recognition, instead of fingerprint ID, as well as camera app adjustments and True Tone Display.

The facial recognition tutorial looks like it'll be really cute:

And here's someone actually doing it:

The iPhone 8 is gonna be dope AF. First of all, tons of new camera features, according to Gizmodo via 9to5Mac:

These features include a new portrait lighting mode which supports "Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and Studio Light." The new mode could involve tweaks to the camera's flash while shooting to provide better lighting scenarios for photographers. There's also evidence Apple will introduce video with higher resolution and capture speeds, with the highest listed being 1080p HD at 240 fps.

And while the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be more reasonably priced, it looks like the X will cost around $1000 and might be delayed due to supply shortages.

There will be animated emojis. YES. Animated emojis.

It also included some info on the new Apple Watch. It looks like it has cellular capabilities, meaning you can make calls from it. Also, it's gonna be available in more colors, including BLUSH GOLD.