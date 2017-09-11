LOS ANGELES:-Jessica Chastain has denied rumours she is to play Lilandra Neramani in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'. The 40-year-old actress will have a role in the upcoming Marvel superhero movie, but whilst she won't reveal her character's identity just yet, she has told fans that she isn't going to playing the Empress of the Shi'ar Empire. In the comments section of an Instagram post which expressed her excitement at seeing a rainbow on the first day of principal photography for the movie, she wrote: ''Hey folks, want a scoop? Im not playing Lilandra.''