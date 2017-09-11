ISLAMABAD-The launch of Sargam Kay Khilaadi (SKK( will be marked by the release of its debut track ‘Humnasheen’ on the 12th of September all across Pakistan via social media. SKK is an audio-visual project, dedicated to the pure joy of creating and sharing music. The project aims to bring like-minded musicians from South East Asia and open doors to collaboration. SKK yearns for a return to basics – strong melody, romance and poetry.

SKK is the brainchild of 2014 Lux Style Awards winner of Best Emerging Talent - Shaheryar Mirza. As chief composer and lyricist, Shaheryar credits the golden years of Lollywood and Bollywood as his inspiration. Adnan Qureshi, an Islamabad-based vocalist who has toured all across the United States and captivated audiences across the nation is part of the team.