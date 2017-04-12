World famous Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam, has been selected as a host for the function of Lux Style Awards 2017.

The awards will be given to film and TV artists, dress-designers, models and singers.

Famous dress designer, Shehryar Yaseen told reporters here on Tuesday that this year the Lux Style Awards function has been organised at a large scale.

Shehryar further said that Mehreen Syed and Waleed will carry out live transmissions during the show.

Meanwhile, Atif said, "He is very happy to host the Lux Style Awards. He said that he is going to host the function in a different style to make the occasion more attractive.