Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at age 57 after suffering from leukemia, entertainment media reported.

Murphy, whose younger brother is "Coming to America" and "The Nutty Professor" star Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show."

The Brooklyn native also co-wrote and acted in some of his brother's movies, including the 2007 comedy "Norbit."

Murphy's agent William Rodriguez was not immediately available for comment. His death was first reported by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.