Harry Potter fans, the moment has come: Young Dumbledore has been cast, and we're feeling some type of way about it. Jude Law will play Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts movie, Variety has confirmed.

At the very least, we know that Law can play a young Pope, so a young Dumbledore is maybe just a natural progression? And assuming that the Fantastic Beasts movies will honor J K Rowling's post-canon claim that Dumbledore is gay, can we expect flashbacks to his mysterious (and, you know, doomed) relationship with Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), last seen behind bars in the closing moments of Fantastic Beasts?

According to Cosmopolitan, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2 is due on November 16, 2018, with Eddie Redmayne returning to star as Newt Scamander and David Yates directing once more.