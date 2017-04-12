KARACHI-Pakistan’s leading fashion retail brand, Khaadi, opened the doors of its newest outlet in Dubai at the Deira City Centre, marking the 59th store for the brand worldwide.

With the opening of this store, Khaadi now has 59 stores all around the world out of which 44 stores in Pakistan and the remaining 15 in the UAE & UK.

Commenting on the milestone, Shamoon Sultan, the CEO of Khaadi said, “We are extremely pleased with how Khaadi’s expansion is shaping up. Khaadi’s global vision is limitless. We intend to achieve growth by bringing Pakistan’s fashion to the international forefront.”

Khaadi, has stayed true to its name and continues to produce a fusion of styles to complement both the east and west, while still using “hand-woven” fabric on selected products.