Washington:- Actress Luisana Lopilato, the wife of singer Michael Buble, says their three-year-old son is doing well, five months after he was diagnosed with cancer. The Argentine actress spoke about Noah’s recovery at a press conference for her latest film in Buenos Aires. She said: “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. “Thank God, my son is well.” She also thanked the public for their support. “I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this. “It’s difficult for me to speak about this.

Luisana Lopilato It’s very recent and I’m still a bit sensitive about the subject. “But the love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It’s wonderful to know that you’re accompanied in life and that people love you.” ‘Thinking about the future’ She and Buble recently returned to her homeland after Noah received treatment in the US. Buble and Lopilato put their careers on hold when Noah was diagnosed. But the 29-year-old said seeing Noah “grow and being happy” had given her the strength to finish the film, titled Those Who Love, Hate. Lopilato, who also has a one-year-old son, Elias, with her husband, added: “We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow