As far as we knew, the outer bounds of eyebrow creativity were limited to coloring, bejeweling, and maybe some highlighting. But then Finnish MUA Stella Sironen made one small parting for makeup kind, one giant leap for exciting ideas in beauty.
According to Marie Claire, Sironen posted the first known photo of what she'd later call the #featherbrow, in which the arch's hairs are split down the middle using a glue stick (!!!) for an effect that resembles barbs diverging along a quill.
Note 1: She credits her friend Leevi for dreaming up the avian look while brushing her brows.
Note 2: Get a load of that holographic eye and blue mascara—really nice.
so i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button???????????????? ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday brow: glue stick skin: @maccosmetics Face&Body foundation C1, @maccosmetics pro longwear concealer NW20, a lot of Fix+ for the wet effect highlight: @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette (Emerald, Opal, Amethyst) eyeshadows: @lipsicosmetics lipstick on the lid and @maccosmetics matte lipsticks in Frosting and Matte Royal mixed for the inner&outer corners mascara: @maccosmetics in extreme dimension lash mascara in Hold For 10
As the more than 3,000 comments came thundering in, two very distinct camps formed: Team Ew/Never Gonna Happen and Team We Have a More Enthusiastic and Measured Response to Inventors of the New and Daring. But undeterred—and one could even say buoyed by the hate—Sironen uploaded a second #featherbrow photo with the addition of Anastasia Dipbrow Pomade for an even more intense version.
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture???? skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss
But in a move that might surprise the naysayers, the feather brow does seem to be catching on, with some solid attempts, including a gilded version that's like the swole Drake to Dior Spring 2014's pre-weight-training-program Drake.
Who is ready for a new brow trend? • • • This took a bit of @anastasiabeverlyhills clear brow gel with a little help of a technique called "soap brows". These #featherbrows were completely inspired by @stella.s.makeup ????????❤️ If you don't understand ART, that's okay this trend isn't for you baby. And if you can't understand that, you probably don't understand this is a joke too????
I'm no @stella.s.makeup but I had to give this #featherbrows look a go. Honestly I know she was having a joke but for real this is great. Just a quick few brushes with a clear brow gel to separate and hold and added some gold ✨ my brows are particularly thick, so much so that the hairs just don't like to bend any other way so it didn't work out too well for me. Used @jeffreestarcosmetics Androgyny palette for the eye.
Y/N? Does it really matter except that someone was inspired to create something we've not seen before and we should appreciate the innovation? Now *that's* something we can say "No, just no" to.