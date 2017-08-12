LOS ANGELES:- Chance the Rapper thinks he is ‘lucky’ that Kanye West helped to make rap music more ‘mainstream’. The ‘Cocoa Butter Kisses’ hitmaker feels ‘’lucky’’ to be ‘’accepted and celebrated’’ for who he is and his music and thinks that is partly down to Kanye’s own success. He told NPR: ‘’The fact that it’s able to be a main stage or mainstream image and accepted and celebrated is because of folks like Kanye who came in the game and was like, ‘This is who I am, and these are the type of things that I love, and I’m excited about them, and I don’t necessarily have to carry myself as anybody that I’m not.–CM