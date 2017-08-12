On 70th Independence Day, singers from India wished Pakistan in a very unique way.

They wished Pakistan by singing the national anthem in acapella, music without instrumental accompaniment. The video is in simple black and white colours. It begins with singers holding placards with a message for Pakistan, “We’d like to dedicate a song for our neighbor. A song about faith, pride and grandeur, of power, progress and perfection.”

It is sung by Vaishnavi Kannan, Vandana Mazan, Vagu Mazan, Bala Subramanyam, Brainard David and Alex Samuel Jenito. The original composer and lyrists are Ahmed G. Chagla and Abdullah Jallundari. The acapella is arranged by Alex Samuel Jenito and concept is by Bharadwaj.

The video has received mixed reaction on social media, but Voice of Ram page is known for its attempt to build peace amongst the two neighbors. Voice of Ram page belongs to an Indian director Ram Subramanyam.