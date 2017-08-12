LOS ANGELES - ‘Underworld’ actress Kate Beckinsale never wanted to play the role of Wonder Woman in a move adaptation.

The 44-year-old ‘Underworld’ actress was often named in the mix for the titular role back in the early 2000s after Warner Bros. Studios tried to bring the Amazonian hero to the big screen, but Beckinsale never liked any of the scripts.

Speaking to Yahoo! Movies, she said: ‘’But the incarnations of the ‘Wonder Woman’ movie that I was seeing were not this one. I don’t know if I was desperate to be in a leotard. I’d already done the rubber trousers. You have to take in that you have a child at some point and how much could you possibly embarrass them.’’ The role went to Gal Gadot, who stunned fans as the whip-slinging hero in the 2017 hit Patty Jenkins movie and a sequel is already said to be in the works.

Speaking about the DC Extended Universe franchise and what can be expected in ‘Wonder Woman 2’ to Variety, the producer John Berg said: ‘’Patty and I are writing the treatment right now. The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman’ film. I had a blast making it with Patty the first time. We’ve got a cool idea for the second one.’’ And Berg - who oversees the DC film universe for Warner Bros - has hailed ‘Wonder Woman’ as a ‘’fun movie’’, that is ‘’positive and optimistic’’. He said: ‘’It’s a fun movie. It’s positive and optimistic. The early films may have been too dark in parts.’’ And the creative masterminds have hinted they have a ‘’lot of plans’’ for the female protagonists in future projects, and although Gal is set to reprise her role later this year in ‘Justice League’, her character ‘’won’t change’’ in it as she already boasts a ‘’big role’’ in the upcoming movie.