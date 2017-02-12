LOS ANGELES - VARIETY - Chris Pratt and Tom Holland will star in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, alongside Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans. The 37-year-old ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor and the 20-year-old ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ star will appear in The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, alongside Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America and the rest of the superhero squad. The news was confirmed in a Facebook Live video from the set featuring Downey Jr. Tom filmed the video, while Chris appeared in a clip with the ‘Iron Man’ star. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ will see the superheroes take on villain Thanos. The movie - directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo - is also expected to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Karen Gillan as Nebula - a character from Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ comics and movies.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Record newspaper, locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Highlands are set to be used for filming which is expected to start later this month.

An industry insider told the publication: ‘’It’s a massive boost for the Scottish film industry. As is normal, Disney have been keeping everything top secret, but executives have been scouting locations across Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands. Filming is due to start on February 28 and is expected to take around six months. It’s incredibly exciting. It’s going to be a fun year for star-spotters.’’