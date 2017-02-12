LOS ANGELES - Drake has taken to Instagram to deny that he asked a woman to remove her hijab during his show at London’s O2 Arena last week. The rapper’s denial comes after a video emerged of him online telling a fan during the show: “You got on that scarf right there, you might wanna take this off.”

Posting a photo of himself onstage, Drake described the incident as a ‘fake media story’ and said the woman he was talking to was wearing a winter scarf and not a hijab.

“I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me,” he wrote.

“At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans.

“I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one,” the rapper continued.

“I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us.”

During Thursday’s show at Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Drake revealed to fans that his new collaborative album More Life will be completed in no more than “two weeks.”

“I’m excited, ‘cos I’m about a week-and-a-half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called More Life,” he said on stage. “So you know what that means, right? All that means is I get to drop a new project, and at some point, I get to be back with my people in Leeds one more time.”

CM