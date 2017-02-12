LONDON - Ed Sheeran has made history at the top of the UK pop charts by becoming the first act to spend five weeks at both one and two on the countdown.

Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill have held on to the two spots since early January (16), giving Ed the edge over Justin Bieber, who landed four weeks in the top two spots with tracks Sorry and Love Yourself in 2015.

Jax Jones and Raye’s hit You Don’t Know Me, Little Mix’s Touch, and Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human round out the new top five on the singles chart.

Meanwhile, dad-to-be Guy Garvey has been given another reason to celebrate after revealing he’s set to become a father - his band has rocketed to the top of the UK albums chart.

Elbow’s Little Fictions debuts at number one, becoming the group’s second chart-topper.

Thrilled Garvey told OfficialCharts.com, “You always hope that you’re going to go up the charts. We’ve been in the top 10 six times which is not bad, but to be number one is great.”

Little Fictions is Elbow’s seventh album and the follow-up to 2014’s The Take Off And Landing Of Everything.

Last week’s number one, the La La Land movie soundtrack, falls to two, while Little Mix’s Glory Days stays put at three on the new countdown.