LOS ANGELES - Dakota Johnson feels as though she ‘’exploited’’ herself on Instagram.

The ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ actress used to be a prolific user of the photo-sharing site until she realised how ‘’vulnerable’’ it made her feel, and she can’t understand why other celebrities are so willing to share intimate details of their lives in the public domain. She said: ‘’There I was and it was making me feel like I was being exploited - only by myself. I was literally exploiting myself. ‘’And I felt so raw and vulnerable and it was all my own fault.

‘’Which is why I don’t get that need to offer up information about myself to strangers. ‘’I couldn’t care less what models are doing on Instagram.

‘’I make movies because that’s my passion and people can interpret them as they please but anything else for me is way too much.’’

Despite her fame, the 27-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith - insisted she rarely gets recognised in public.

She told Glamour magazine: ‘’I’m one of those people who walks around like an invisible person.

‘’People literally run into me and it’s always been that way.’’

Dakota is currently single but ‘’can’t tell’’ if guys are intimidated by her because of her role in the kinky movie franchise, though she insists she is anything but scary.

She added: ‘’I still can’t tell [if I intimidate people]... I don’t think I’m a very intimidating person so I think anyone who took the time to talk to me would very quickly realise what I am. Just a goof.’’

