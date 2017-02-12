LOS ANGELES - Justin Timberlake has opened up about how he initially struggled with adapting to fatherhood, and also spoke about his past with ‘Nsync and his uncertain future.

The 36 year old singer became a father in April 2015 to son Silas, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel. While he loves being a parent, he admitted in a new cover interview for The Hollywood Reporter that it took him several months to adjust to his new role.

“At first, it broke me down,” remembered Timberlake about the weight of responsibility. “Those first eight months felt like those old shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die.”

The star began his career in the early ‘90s as a cast member in ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ before he was even a teenager, alongside people who are now hugely famous including Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling. He was asked whether he would encourage Silas if he ever wanted to do the same thing with his career in the future. “Would I want my child to follow my path? You know, I haven’t been able to answer that question in my mind,” he said. “If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do.”

Timberlake is currently riding a massive wave of exposure, enjoying his first Billboard chart-topper in a decade with the ubiquitous theme tune to Trolls, ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ in May last year, which was the biggest selling song of 2016 in the States and is nominated for an Oscar later this month.

His solo career has been consistently well received ever since his former band ‘NSYNC suddenly disintegrated in the early 2000s, even though they were at the height of their success.

“I was growing out of it,” Timberlake revealed about the reasons behind the boyband’s breakdown. “I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

The group never announced a formal split, but announced a hiatus in early 2002 and never got back together. “We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big,” he said. “It started out as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche.”