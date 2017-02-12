LOS ANGELES - Lindsay Lohan wants to play a mother in the ‘Mean Girls’ sequel and hopes that her co-stars will return for the movie. The 30-year-old actress is desperate to reprise her best-known role - as Cady Heron in ‘Mean Girls’ - and has come up with the idea for a ‘Mean Moms’ follow-up to the 2004 film.

She told Daily Mail Online: ‘’’Mean Girls 2’ would be great, it’s something I’ve always interested in doing... it has such a great cult following it, would be wonderful to do something else. ‘’All of us should have kids, like a ‘Housewives of...’ And all my kids are from Africa... we’ve adopted them or something funny.’’

Lindsay also defended her bizarre new accent, after a video interview went viral last year in which she appeared to have lost her American twang and developed a new way of speaking.

She said: ‘’I was learning Arabic and Russian, and I studied French for nine years... i was also picking up on some Turkish, and then Greek... when I’m around different people and different places I tend to change and talk very quickly... things come out and a flip into [accents] depending on who I’m with. You acquire different dialects.’’ Lindsay’s mother Dina Lohan previously addressed the outcry over her daughter’s new way of speaking by claiming that Lindsay has the ‘’gift’’ of being able to learn languages quickly and has taught herself French, Arabic and Hebrew.

She said: ‘’I raised Lindsay and all my children to constantly learn different languages and embrace different cultures. Since Lindsay was a kid, she was speaking fluent Italian because my mother is Italian and would only speak to her in it.

‘’She taught herself how to speak French, Arabic, Hebrew and the list goes on. Lindsay has a very high IQ and is very intelligent and can pick up on any language in a minute. She has that gift. She is a worldly person who has so many talents and so much to offer, and that’s what makes her so special and so beautiful.’’

And Lindsay’s father Michael added: ‘’Lindsay picks up languages like I pick up a coffee! I will tell you this, she’s spoken other languages on the phone with me - languages I don’t understand. I’ll be on the phone with her and I’ll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she’s with.’’

