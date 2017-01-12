Four of the most momentous beauty transformations of 2017 that make us think twice before going out with same hair:

NINA DOBREV

What: Wavy Lob

Why we love it: There's nothing like a drastic beauty transformation to kick-off the new year. The XXX Movie actress just debuted a drastically shorter cut ahead of the film's London premiere. The blunt lob and rumpled texture is a signature of hairstylist Riawna Capri from the Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles, but it looks remarkably fresh and fun on Dobrev.

BELLA HADID

What: Blunt Bangs

Why we love it: The answer to whether or not you should get bangs is always yes—but that doesn't mean you have to commit to them full-time. Last night, Bella Hadid was spotted wearing blunt Bettie Page-style bangs once again, but because hairstylist Jen Atkin was behind them, we doubt they're the real thing. Atkin is keen on using faux fringe on clients like Karlie Kloss to give them an instant hair transformation (for a night, at least).

BELLA THORNE

What: Navy Hair

Why we love it: Even with rainbow extensions, Bella Thorne was still technically a redhead. But now the actress has chopped her signature hair to a shoulder-length cut and dyed it a dramatic navy blue color. The hue is not the easiest shade to wear, but she pulls it off beautifully because her hair looks so much healthier and shinier. With her edgier wardrobe and roster of more adult roles, this could be the start of a new, darker direction for Bella Thorne in 2017.

CINDY BRUNA

What: Model-Off-Duty Braids

Why we love it: As the year comes to close, it's fun to see how models and celebrities alike are spending their holiday break. French model Cindy Bruna looks to be off to a good start with a new hairdo and beachy vacation. On Instagram, she wished her followers happy holidays by showing off her new braided hairstyle; long gone are her Victoria's Secret show waves or bouncy curls. The green palm trees, mirrored sunglasses, and beautifully braided bun all allude to the fact that Bruna is officially on vacation.

