Lahore-Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan and vocal powerhouses Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (QB), Atif Aslam and Rahat Fatah Ali Khan have been nominated for Filmfare Awards.

The Award show which recognises and honours the best talent in Indian cinema will be back for its 62nd edition, on January 14, 2017 in Mumbai.

Fawad, being a phenomenal actor, has been nominated in the best actor in a supporting role (male) category for his role in Bollywood movie Kapoor & Sons, while Rishi Kapoor has also been nominated for same category in the same movie. This is going to be a tough vie, but we have our hearts set on Fawad.

Atif has been nominated for his melodious romantic song Tere Sang Yaara from the film Rustom.

On the other hand maestro of Qawaali Rahat Fateh Ali khan has been nominated for his song in Sultan‘s Jag Ghoomeya.

Moreover, Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (QB) has been nominated in the Best Playback Singer (female) category. The Filmfare Awards ceremony is one of the oldest film events in India. Being decided by a panel appointed by Indian Government, the Filmfare Awards are voted by both the public and a committee of experts.