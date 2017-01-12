LAHORE: Renowned poet, script writer and lyricist Rukhsana Noor passed away on Thursday. She was wife of renowned Pakistani film producer/director Syed Noor.

Rukhsana started her journey in the world of letters as a journalist working in daily Jang. She used to write with her pen name Rukhsana Arzo.

After her marriage with Syed Noor, She started writing several songs and scripts for films which proved to be blockbusters. Examples in this regards are films like Choorian, Daku Rani and Sargham.

She did a lot for the revival of Pakistani cinema. She did not choose to get divorce even when Noor decided his second marriage with film actress Saima.

Rukhsana was suffering from cancer for past 15 years. She passed away at Bahria Town Hospital.

Details about the funeral have not been disclosed by the family. She has left behind three daughters, who live in USA. They will be coming to the funeral.