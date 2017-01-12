Turkish singer Ersin Faikzade will be organising a musical show in Pakistan, which is a part of his world tour to raise funds for various charity associations.

The ‘Diamond of Turkey’ visited schools in the capital Islamabad on Thursday where he took selfies with students. “The aim of the show is to support students and education,” he told APP.

The Turkish sensation is an international goodwill ambassador, a singer, and a writer. He was born in 1982 in Izmir, Turkey.

Talking about his visit, Faikzade said, “I have no words to explain my feelings for Pakistan.”

“But I can say thank you Pakistan for the love and support,” he added.