LOS ANGELES:- Eminem appears to making a new album after director Allen Hughes insisted Dr. Dre has been working on a track for the ‘Lose Yourself’ hitmaker’s new record. The 44-year-old rapper - whose last record was 2013’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’ - is thought to be making a new LP after director Allen Hughes revealed Dr. Dre, a longtime collaborator of the ‘8 Mile’ star, is working on a track for the ‘Lose Yourself’ hitmaker’s ‘’latest album’’. Speaking to Uproxx, he said: ‘’Dre still records. People don’t know this: Dre records every day.