LOS ANGELES-Charlize Theron has slammed Hollywood, calling it ‘’caveman-like’’ for not allowing women an opportunity to work with higher budgets.

The 41-year-old actress has slammed the movie industry and admits she is ‘’ashamed’’ that women don’t get to work with higher budgets. She told Variety: ‘’I am ashamed that I’m part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher [than Wonder Woman].

‘’That’s caveman-like. I am always hoping that this is the movie that’s going to change it.’’ Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously revealed she thinks women are misrepresented in sci-fi movies. She reflected: ‘’I’ve always wanted to explore the genre a little bit more, especially because I think it’s such a misconception that women don’t like the genre, or that they don’t want to go and see these movies. ‘’I just feel like women have been so misrepresented in these films - why do we have to go and see the genre every single time with the girl in the back of the frame in a push-up bra? Why isn’t there a girl that’s standing on the same playing field with the guys?’’

And Charlize has claimed that attractive actresses are overlooked for ‘’meaty’’ roles.

She explained: ‘’Jobs with real gravitas go to people that are physically right for them and that’s the end of the story. How many roles are out there for the gorgeous gown-wearing eight-foot model? When meaty roles come through, I’ve been in the room and pretty people get turned away first.’’