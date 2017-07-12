LOS ANGELES-Charlize Theron has slammed Hollywood, calling it ‘’caveman-like’’ for not allowing women an opportunity to work with higher budgets.
The 41-year-old actress has slammed the movie industry and admits she is ‘’ashamed’’ that women don’t get to work with higher budgets. She told Variety: ‘’I am ashamed that I’m part of an industry that has never allowed a woman to work with a budget higher [than Wonder Woman].
‘’That’s caveman-like. I am always hoping that this is the movie that’s going to change it.’’ Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously revealed she thinks women are misrepresented in sci-fi movies. She reflected: ‘’I’ve always wanted to explore the genre a little bit more, especially because I think it’s such a misconception that women don’t like the genre, or that they don’t want to go and see these movies. ‘’I just feel like women have been so misrepresented in these films - why do we have to go and see the genre every single time with the girl in the back of the frame in a push-up bra? Why isn’t there a girl that’s standing on the same playing field with the guys?’’
And Charlize has claimed that attractive actresses are overlooked for ‘’meaty’’ roles.
She explained: ‘’Jobs with real gravitas go to people that are physically right for them and that’s the end of the story. How many roles are out there for the gorgeous gown-wearing eight-foot model? When meaty roles come through, I’ve been in the room and pretty people get turned away first.’’This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 12-Jul-2017 here.