LAHORE-Eid is few days away and women are going crazy over buying new clothes for the festive occasion.

The most awaited multi designer Eid exhibition was held yesterday at Fashion Pakistan Lounge where 29 designers showcased their new collections.

The collection featured a wide range of designs in varied colour palette dominated by hues of pastels and burst of bold summer colors.

The high-end exhibition was attended by who’s who of the fashion industry, models, socialites and people from all walks of life.

The main attraction for the visitors were regular wears, printed silk with sumptuous embroidery, luxury prêt, hand embroidery on silk nets, chiffon in contemporary silhouettes, bags, handmade shoes, modern and ethnic jewelry, block and silk painting ensembles, boot cut lace pants.

The exclusive showcasing was by Vestige, Pleeats, Hina Raza, Samia Munir, Khoula Saad, Ainee faisal, Wardha Saleem, ANF, Mesh, Iquera’s jewelry, Maroon, Shelly& Mavi’s, Saleeha Kashif, Hiba Asim, Sonia Azhar, Saira O Zia, Erinas, Saliha Hanif, Vitae couture, Faiza Saqlain, Mahvish Naeem, Asifa & Nabeel, Turkish Bling by Ayesha and Persephone couture.

Jewelry designer Saira 0 Zia said “I have been exhibiting since seven years in Pakistan and across the globe. The symbolism of jewelry is alive and strong everywhere you look.”

“It gives a glimpse into your personality without saying a word. Each of my pieces is designed with great attention and offers simple elegance. The gold plated piece, which includes some Arabic-inspired designs are perfect for summers especially in the Holy Month of Ramadan,” she said.

Renowned cosmetologist Musarrat Misbah said “There is always a race between females to look elegantly classy yet appealing beautiful.”

“29 designer under one roof was a great idea by fashion Pakistan lounge and the response is overwhelming. You can purchase whatever you want according to your budget. The high end exhibition has given opportunity to both established and emerging designers to showcase their collection which is a great part of the expo,” she said.

Designer Yasser Hamayun said “I have showcased my first volume at this exhibition. I tried to revive the trend of block and silk painting on the outfits and response is fabulous,"he said.

The exhibition was well managed by Savvy PR.