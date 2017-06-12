Katy had suicidal thoughts

LOS ANGELES (GN ): Katy Perry has admitted she previously struggled with suicidal thoughts in an emotional therapy session streamed live as part of her 'Witness World Wide' event. Katy Perry has struggled with suicidal thoughts.

The 32-year-old singer is currently live-streaming her life through her YouTube video 'Witness World Wide', and on Friday (09.06.17) she could be seen speaking to celebrity psychologist Doctor Siri Sat Nam Singh about her battle with the thoughts that left her feeling ''ashamed''. Katy said: ''It's hard because I'm ashamed. Because of course, Katy Perry is so strong. But it's hard because I'm ashamed that I would even have those thoughts, you know? That I feel that low or that depressed.'' The 'Bon Appetite' singer then admitted she had put her feelings into a song to help combat her depression, and Siri - who hosts Viceland's 'The Therapist' - told her it was a good way to deal with her emotions, rather than acting on her thoughts.

Katy - who was crying throughout the intense therapy session - added: ''I wrote that song, 'By The Grace of God', because you know, I do believe in something much bigger than me and I call that God for me. And you know, I get to live this wonderful life and I work very hard at it, and I've been given this gift but I know that God has his hand on me. And I know that sometimes I go through things that are just too intense and I can't handle them, and then he swoops in and he shows me that it's his grace. That brings me through it.''

Elsewhere in her session, the 'Swish Swish' hitmaker - whose real name is Katheryn Hudson - spoke about her transition into her Katy Perry alter-ego, which she believes helps people to realise she's ''just like them''.

She said: ''That's the point of this whole thing, if people can see I'm just like them then they can dream just as big.

Glen doesn't want to get the chop

LOS ANGELES (GN): Game of Thrones star Iain Glen has revealed that he hopes his character Ser Jorah Mormont will survive till the end of the show, but admits he's glad he's made it this far. The long-running cast member has starred as the trusted right-hand man to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) for six seasons of the hit HBO fantasy show and says he would like to make it through the show's final two series. Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment in London while promoting his new film My Cousin Rachel, the 55-year-old Scottish star said of the show coming to an end: "I definitely want to hang in there, yeah, but I think everyone does." The actor added that he has no idea about his character's fate, despite cunning attempts to glean information from Game of Thrones' showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. "Dan and David the showrunners are very secretive. We try and trip them up and make them give something away but they never do", he said.

"So none of us really know, we certainly don't know where it's going. But even if I'm for the chop very shortly I would feel like I did pretty good. I survived pretty long."

Iain Glen says he "survived pretty long" on the show

Glen previously promised fans that the penultimate seventh season will be "the best seven episodes" in the show's history.

"The story is going toward a conclusion," he said. "There's no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been.

"It definitely feels like the beginning of the endgame."

The wait won't be long for fans as Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic on July 17.

The Mummy buried by Wonder Woman

LOS ANGELES (HR ): The Tom Cruise-led 'Mummy' reboot is looking at a dismal $30 million debut in North America, but should scare up a strong $139 million internationally to top the foreign chart. The Mummy is unraveling at the North American box office in a blow for Tom Cruise and Universal's new Dark Universe of interconnected monster movies. Plagued by withering reviews and a B- CinemaScore from audiences, the summer event film grossed $12 million Friday from 4,035 theaters for a $30 million weekend. That's behind any of the openings for the Mummy films starring Brendan Fraser, as well as for spin-off The Scorpion King. Unlike those movies, the reboot decided to fashion itself as an action pic set in modern times. The Mummy has been relegated to second place behind box-office hit Wonder Woman, now in its second weekend. Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, earned $15.8 million Friday from 4,165 cinemas for a $54 million-plus weekend, a drop of less than 47 percent.

That's one of the lowest drops ever for a superhero tentpole.

Wonder Woman, boasting a domestic total of $163.6 million through Friday, is expected to jump the $200 million mark on Sunday, its tenth day in release. The movie is a much-needed win for Warner Bros.'s DC Extended Universe of superhero titles. Conversely, The Mummy, costing $125 million to make after rebates, is a rough start for Universal's monsters-themed Dark Universe. One wild card is the international box office, where Cruise still enjoys major star status. The Mummy is headed for a projected foreign debut of $139 million from 63 markets, including China. That would represent Cruise's top foreign opening to date. The $125 million film opened to $19 million at the Chinese box office on Friday, a best for Cruise, for a projected weekend debut of $52 million in the Middle Kingdom.

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the story follows an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella) who is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, threatening mankind. Cruise plays the man who discovers the tomb of Ahmanet and unleashes her powers. The film cost $125 million to make after tax rebates. Russell Crowe and Annabella Wallis also star.

Two other movies from a pair of indie distributors also open nationwide this weekend: A24's apocalyptic horror film It Comes at Night and Bleecker Street's drama Megan Leavey, starring Kate Mara as a young Marine fighting in Iraq with her bomb-sniffing combat dog.

It Comes at Night, opening in 2,500 theaters, is expected to take in a solid $6 million for the weekend from 2,253 theaters despite a D CinemaScore. Directed by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha), the $5 million film stars Joel Edgerton as a man trying to protect his family from an unnatural threat, only to find his plan go awry upon the arrival of another desperate family.

Meagan Leavey, nabbing an A CinemaScore, is projected to debut in the $4 million range from 1,956 cinemas, ahead of expectations.

Holliday Grainger's selective roles

LOS ANGELES (CM): Holliday Grainger says she is ''more selective'' about the roles she chooses, the older she gets. Holliday Grainger is ''more selective'' about the roles she chooses. The 'My Cousin Rachel' star likes to do a variety of different things as an actress but is much more specific with what she does, the older she gets. She said: ''I'm getting more selective, the more I do. As an actor, you want to do a variety of things, but first and foremost, it's the script, the quality of the script and the part. ''If the script is great and it's a part that I believe and I believe the world, that's rarer than you think. It's always a project that I want to be involved in, if it's a world that I believe. As an actor, when you're put into a world that you believe, you're given the freedom to do what you want with the character.'' And the 29-year-old actress enjoyed working with Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin and Iain Glen on the movie. She added: ''It was great! When we did the dinner party scenes, Roger would throw out to people, 'Oh, tell this story,' or 'Sing this song.'

It was a very fun family atmosphere 'cause that's the atmosphere that Rachel was trying to create and people were on a level pretending they were in. Everyone wants people to think it's normal when it's not. The depth of the emotions is always restrained, so the atmosphere on set was always fun.''

Grainger is also starring in a television show based around J.K. Rowling's Cormoran Strike novels and felt lucky to work with the author on developing her role. She told Collider.com: ''Yeah, [J.K. Rowling] would come to all of the read-throughs and she was quite involved with watching all of the footage and giving feedback.

''It was great to be a part of a world that she has created. J.K. Rowling has created worlds that we all know and love.''