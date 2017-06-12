LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lawrence is fine after her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing after the engines failed. The 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress was reportedly travelling from Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday when one of the engines failed at 31,000 feet.

The pilots made an emergency landing, but while in the middle of the unscheduled stop, the other engine failed.

Fortunately, the private plane landed safely in Buffalo, New York, and was greeted by multiple emergency vehicles, and a spokesperson for the 26-year-old actress - who had been in Kentucky visiting family - confirmed to E! News that she was unhurt.

Jennifer recently admitted she can be socially awkward and gets ''really overwhelmed'' at parties because there are so many people.

She said: ''I get really overwhelmed by the amount of people, then I find two people and I imprison them and I trap them and I'm like 'It's you and me.' ...

''One year for the Oscars, I think it was the 'American Hustle' year, I juice cleansed and then got really, really wasted. Then something was smoking and then I barfed, at Guy Oseary's house. I vomited, cheers Guy. I remember going up to Ellen Page and saying, 'I need to get in my car,' and she was like, 'Not my problem.' And I was like, 'Take me home Ellen!'''

And the 'Hunger Games' star - who is thought to be dating director Darren Aronofsky - previously admitted she ''works very hard'' to keep her life private.

She explained: ''You might think you know me, but when you approach me you're a total stranger to me and I'm scared. [I get] very protective of my space. It took me a long time to be able to do that.

''If I'm eating dinner and somebody comes up and a flash goes off from someone's iPhone camera, I am really rude to that person. Then other people at the restaurant will see and be like, 'Oh, damn, I don't want to do that.' Privacy is a full-time job and I work very hard at it.''