The actor turned host Nadia Khan is back on Tv screens after 17 years. She recently announced that she will be playing a role in an upcoming Pakistani drama by Big Bang Productions.

Khan updated her fans with this amazing news through Facebook, after which they got overwhelmed.

Nadia Khan ruled the morning transmission for more than a decade. She started her career almost 17 years ago as an actor and said her good-bye a while after her marriage. Then she returned as Tv host that she discontinued a few months ago.

There's an exciting news for all her fans out there, Nadia Khan has arrived Pakistan from Dubai and is here to stay.