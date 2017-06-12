LOS ANGELES-Sheryl Crow has quipped she would love to have the 'Pink Panther Theme' played at her funeral.

The 55-year-old singer has quipped that she would love to the soundtrack to the 1963 movie to be played when she is laid to rest before admitting that hymn 'Morning Has Broken' would be a more suitable choice.

Asked what song she wants played at her funeral, she said: ''I vacillate between 'Morning Has Broken' and 'The Pink Panther Theme' - that song is hilarious. But 'Morning Has Broken' is so hopeful and sweet and uplifting.''

And the 'If It Makes You Happy' hitmaker admits she is not a big fan of karaoke but has confessed that the one time she did do it, she sang her own song.

She added: ''I don't do karaoke. The only time I've ever done karaoke was to my own song! It was in Detroit and it was with the guy I wrote it with, Kid Rock. I don't think that constitutes karaoke - I think that constitutes drunken performing in a bar of your own music.''

Meanwhile, Sheryl admits she has trouble listen to Coldplay's 'Yellow' as it reminds her of a previous bad relationship.

She told the new issue of NME magazine: ''I can't really listen to 'Yellow', believe it or not, and I love Coldplay.

''It was really popular at a time I was in a really bad relationship and it immediately makes me want to throw up! I'm sorry, Chris and Coldplay - I love you guys.''