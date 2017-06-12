As Sri Lanka and Pakistan battle it out for the last semi-final spot in Champions Trophy, it will also be a special occasion for star batsman Shoaib Malik, who will be playing his 250th ODI for Pakistan.

On this occasion, his wife and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has lauded Malik for his commitment towards Pakistan till now.

In a recent interview, she said, "It shows his commitment to Pakistan and to cricket. I have always known him as someone with passion who loves playing and representing his country. It’s a proud moment for all of us, for his mother, for his brother and sisters and for myself too. We are very proud of him and everything he has achieved."

To her excitement she also added that she hasn't been able to follow the Champions Trophy as closely as she would have liked but she looks forward to watching this particular match.

"It has been great, however, I haven’t watched that many. I have watched some as I was participating in Paris. So there was not much cricket there. I watched the last match live where Pakistan beat South Africa. I will watch tomorrow (match against Sri Lanka)," she said.