West Indies and Peshawar Zalmi batsman Marlon Samuels has expressed his wish to join Pakistan Army. In a video message the Jamaican appreciated security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore.

While addressing Pakistan Army, he said “I want to have a Pakistan military metallic badge on my shoulder because I am a general in the Jamaican Army; that is why I wore my armor in Lahore.”

“So whenever you are ready to let me part of your army, I am ready because I am a soldier in Jamaica and I want to be a part of Pakistan Army,” Samuels added.

On the arranging PSL final in Lahore, the cricketer hoped that this match and win will continue to bring a lot of smiles and happiness on the faces of Pakistanis.

“May more international cricket come to Pakistan because I am definitely coming back to Pakistan,” said Samuels.

“Love and respect, honour.”