Meher

LMM 17 has brought together all the artistes under one roof and this is a step forward in success of our music industry.

Eleena Shaukat

I have come from Islamabad and I think Lahore Music Meet is a heaven for all the music lovers.

Aimen Khan

I came to LMM17 keeping in mind the previous music festival but this time they failed to have sessions on time and artiste lineup was limited.

Natasha Noorani

Due to the security threats it was really difficult to get NOC but thanks to the government it is just because of them we’ve successfully managed to hold the event.