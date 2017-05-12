CM LONDON - Bob Dylan treated his loyal fans to a mixture of greatest hits and American songbook classics on the latest leg of his ‘Never Ending Tour’.

The 75-year-old singer has largely ditched playing the guitar these days, and instead alternated between taking a seat at the piano and standing, clutching the microphone, for the more up-tempo numbers as he and his five-piece band performed a near-two-hour set at the SSE Arena, Wembley, in London on Tuesday evening.

As is typical for the veteran entertainer, there was no conversation or interaction with the crowd, but they didn’t seem to mind because they were there for the music. Though Bob’s voice may no longer be what it was and some of the new arrangements of his songs were unfamiliar, the audience were still transfixed as he performed the likes of ‘Highway 61 Revisited’, ‘Tangled Up In Blue’, ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ and ‘Ballad of a Thin Man’ alongside his covers of Frank Sinatra’s ‘All or Nothing At All’ and ‘Melancholy Mood’, Yves Montand’s ‘Autumn Leaves’, and ‘Stormy Weather’, which was originally recorded by Harold Arlen.

Despite the popularity of his own songs, the legendary songwriter seemed more at ease and took more pleasure from the covers.