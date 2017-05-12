LOS ANGELES - Bruno Mars is the final act announced for Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 10. The 31-year-old pop megastar will make his debut performance at the one-day festival held at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 10, it comes after the ‘That’s What I Like’ hitmaker’s UK arena tour and phenomenal performance at the BRIT Awards earlier this year. It follows the huge announcement that One Direction star Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie, James Arthur, Martin Jensen and ‘X Factor’ runners-up 5 After Midnight are also set to join the star-studded line-up.