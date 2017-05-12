CM LOS ANGELES - Paris Hilton claims to have invented he selfie. The 36-year-old TV personality has argued that she originated the self-portrait photograph, saying she has been taking selfie-like snaps since she was a small child. Paris said: ‘’If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.’’

The blonde beauty also claimed the rise of social media websites, such as Facebook and Instagram, has made it easier for people to become famous.

Paris - who became a worldwide star thanks to her appearances on ‘The Simple Life’ - told W Magazine: ‘’We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before.

‘’Nowadays, I feel like it’s so easy becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it.’’

What’s more, Paris admitted to being flattered when she sees the likes of Kendall Jenner copy her old style on the runway.

Kendall famously copied Paris’ 21st birthday look, which featured a silver mini-dress and a diamond choker, to her own most-recent bash.

Paris reflected: ‘’To now see things on the runway, and to see girls wearing things that I used to wear is really cool, because nobody really dressed like me back in the day.’’

Meanwhile, Paris has also praised the Kardashian family, including Kendall, for the way they have developed their own ‘’brand’’ over recent years.

Kim Kardashian West served as a stylist for Paris during her 20s and Paris is ‘’proud’’ of how the family’s standing has soared.

She said: ‘’I’ve known the family my whole life. They are all intelligent, beautiful business women and I’m proud of them and the brand they’ve built.’’