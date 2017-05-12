GN LOS ANGELES - Margot Robbie is set to play a bank robber and produce upcoming film ‘Dreamland’. The 26-year-old actress - who starred in 2016 Marvel blockbuster ‘Suicide Squad’ opposite Will Smith, Cara Delevingne and Viola Davis - is reportedly heavily involved in the forthcoming movie and, as well as portraying a bank robber, she is expected to take on production duties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Dreamland’ is set in the 1930s, in the wake of the devastation caused by the Dust Bowl, and follows the journey of a teenager who tries to capture a fugitive crook - played by Robbie - and collect the bounty in a bid to save his family farm from closure. The film is being written by Nicolaas Zwart and directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Robbie is producing under her Lucky Chap Entertainment company alongside the firm’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill of Automatik - the company that worked on Oscar-winning movie ‘La La Land’. Meanwhile, Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment is producing and funding the film.

Robbie will also be seen in not one but two upcoming true life dramas; Miramax’s ‘I, Tonya’ and ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ for Fox Searchlight.

And that’s not all, Robbie has also been approached by movie executives to play Queen Elizabeth I in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ opposite Saoirse Ronan, who will portray the titular character. The big screen project, which is being directed by Josie Rourke, is expected to go into production this year and is based on the true story.

of Mary Stuart’s attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth’s seat on the English throne, which, ultimately, led to her being condemned to years in prison before facing execution, it was reported recently.

Meanwhile, the Australian beauty certainly has a busy schedule coming up as she’s also set to play Maid Marian in an alternate version of ‘Robin Hood’.

She will work from a script that had been at the centre of an intense bidding war, before it was secured by Sony and producers Donald De Line and Amy Pascal.